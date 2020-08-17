Bulldog Breakdown: NFL's canceled preseason could impact former Bulldogs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You've seen him in the studio with us from time to time, and you've seen him interviewing Fresno State coaches after the game.
We welcome in Cam Worrell -- sideline reporter for 940 ESPN Radio.
In the video above, we discuss his reaction to this week's fall cancelations, and the opportunity some Bulldogs are trying for in the NFL.
Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.
