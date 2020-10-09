Fresno State expands nursing program to South Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is expanding its nursing program into the South Valley.The fall 2020 cohort is the first of its kind in the region, which helps students in Tulare and Kings counties obtain their Bachelor's of Science degree in nursing while staying local.Students from nearby community colleges like College of the Sequoias, Porterville College and West Hills-Lemoore can join the program.The university said the program is working to address a shortage of qualified registered nurses who have a Bachelor's degree in nursing.