Society

Fresno State, Paul Mitchell Beauty School team up for clothing giveaway

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno State, Paul Mitchell school team up for clothing giveaway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State and Paul Mitchell Beauty School are taking action to help students prepare for future careers.

Wednesday, the two schools hosted an end-of-the-year clothing giveaway, complete with free haircuts from barbers and cosmetologists.

The Fresno State Career Development Center equips students with professional clothing to wear to interviews.

Since it has an abundance of casual wear, it encouraged students to take extra.

If you have gently-used clothing you'd like to donate, just contact the Career Development Center at Fresno State at 559-278-2381.

You can also visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofresno statebeautycareers
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wildfire in Fresno County prompts evacuation warnings
LIVE: SoCal brush fire threatening homes, evacuations underway
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 99 in Madera County
Timeline of Alabama inmate, prison guard's 11-day escape, capture
Valley Children's, Central CA Food Bank join hands to feed hungry kids
CA mom accused of killing her kids thought they were possessed: Source
Fresno home damaged by second fire in 3 days
Show More
Man charged with killing mother at sea to seize family fortune
'I have no idea how to fly': Passenger lands plane due to emergency
2 hurt in helicopter crash at PG&E training facility in Northern CA
California lays out plan to drastically cut fossil fuel use
Woman who thwarted attempted kidnapping reunites with victim
More TOP STORIES News