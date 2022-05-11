Fresno State, Paul Mitchell Beauty School team up for clothing giveaway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State and Paul Mitchell Beauty School are taking action to help students prepare for future careers.
Wednesday, the two schools hosted an end-of-the-year clothing giveaway, complete with free haircuts from barbers and cosmetologists.
The Fresno State Career Development Center equips students with professional clothing to wear to interviews.
Since it has an abundance of casual wear, it encouraged students to take extra.
If you have gently-used clothing you'd like to donate, just contact the Career Development Center at Fresno State at 559-278-2381.
You can also visit their website.
