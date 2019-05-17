Fresno State Police investigating after unresponsive woman found outside party

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State Police are investigating after officers were called out to a fraternity house for a drunk and unresponsive woman.The initial call to Fresno Police said the woman was at the Sigma Nu Fraternity house on Shaw near Barton.There was a large party happening at the time of the call and officers say they were initially not allowed onto the property.Then moments later at around 1:30 a.m., the woman was found about 100 yards away from the fraternity house."All we know at this point is that she was unable to care for herself, that she was passed out, so officers rendered aid, she was breathing, and an ambulance transported her to the hospital," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.The woman's age is not yet known and it's unclear if she had attended the party.Fresno State Police are now looking into the incident due to it's proximity to campus and possible involvement with university students.