fresno state

Fresno State announces Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval as interim president, after Castro leaves to head CSU

Fresno State has announced a new interim president, Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, who will run the university while administrators continue their search for a new president.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has announced a new interim president, Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, who will run the university while administrators continue to search for a permanent replacement for Dr. Joseph Castro, who was appointed the new chancellor of the 23 school California State University system last month.

Jiménez-Sandoval has been the university's provost and vice president of academic affairs since 2019. He'll start his new leadership role as interim president on January 4, 2021.

"It is a magnificent honor to be entrusted with leading our renowned university," Jiménez-Sandoval said in a news release.

Dr. Jiménez-Sandoval started a professor for Fresno State in 2000 and eventually worked severed in various positions, including the dean of College of Arts and Humanities, before becoming provost.

He grew up in the Central Valley as a child and received his Bachelor's degree and Ph.D. from the University of California, Irvine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno stateeducationcollege
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State loses to Hawaii 34-19 in season opener, begins season 0-1
No fans, but Red Wave will still be there at Bulldogs game this Saturday
QB1 Jake Haener and his connection to the Valley and former Fresno State quarterbacks
With starting quarterback selected, Fresno State readies for Mountain West restart on Saturday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after crashing car into tree in Tulare County
Police searching for men who robbed Kingsburg, Fowler gas stations
2 injured in head-on crash in Kings County, CHP says
Merced County deputy taken to hospital after crash with DUI driver
Germany, France entering new lockdowns amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Motorcycle rider killed in north Fresno crash identified
Fresno's one-day watering schedule starts Nov. 1
Show More
Man donates 25,000 baseball cards to kids who lost collections in Creek Fire
Health panel proposes colon cancer tests start at 45, not 50
Dow drops 900+ points as global COVID-19 cases rise
Fresno, Madera Counties aim to ramp up testing to move to lower tiers
Creek Fire: 378,701 acres burned, 63% contained
More TOP STORIES News