Fresno State professor dies in Hawaii while trying to save others from drowning

Sad news to share: Dr. Steve Adisasmito-Smith, an associate professor of world literatures at @Fresno_State, unexpectedly passed away July 10 at age 57. He died in a drowning accident while trying to save multiple people, during a family trip to Hawaii. Remembrance story to come. pic.twitter.com/pKQQwHBgXx — Fresno State English Department (@FresnoStateEngl) July 14, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno State community is mourning after losing one of their professors earlier this week.The English Department announced that Dr. Steve Adisasmito-Smith passed away on July 10 in Hawaii.According to the department, Dr. Adisasmito-Smith died while trying to save others from drowning.He was an associate professor of world literatures.Dr. Adisasmito-Smith was 57 years old.