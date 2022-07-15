Fresno State professor dies in Hawaii while trying to save others from drowning

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno State community is mourning after losing one of their professors earlier this week.

The English Department announced that Dr. Steve Adisasmito-Smith passed away on July 10 in Hawaii.

According to the department, Dr. Adisasmito-Smith died while trying to save others from drowning.



He was an associate professor of world literatures.

Dr. Adisasmito-Smith was 57 years old.
