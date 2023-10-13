Book shares Fresno State professor's inspiring story

A Fresno State professor's book was recognized as one of the most inspirational books in the English category at the International Latino Book Awards.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A book written by a Fresno State professor and Sanger native was recognized as one of the most Inspirational non-fiction books in the English category at the esteemed International Latino Book Awards.

Dr. Felipe Mercado, a proud Sanger native and Fresno State professor, shares his personal story in a powerful book, "A Journey to Compassion: Learning to Stand Firm in the Face of Pain."

"We lose our compassion sometimes when there is all of this stuff going on, and we are stuck in the trauma, and we forget how to move forward because we stay stuck," explained Dr. Mercado.

With every chapter, he digs deep into the tough years of his childhood and young adult life.

" Middle school year. When I go to Juvenile Hall," Dr. Mercado said.

"For me, I had this story where I was homeless when I was 14. My little brother was shot and murdered. He was missing for six months. My best friend was shot. I just felt like I had this insight."

In 2018, he decided to put his story on paper to motivate those around him in different ways, especially younger generations.

"I was a principal, I have my doctorate. I felt like I could not be desecrated for my past, but at the same time, my past also tells a story that a lot of people are going through, especially here in the Central Valley," said Dr. Mercado.

Prince Marshall, a former colleague, helped Mercado along the way and says he's proud of what his friend has achieved.

"You left a footprint here behind for us, so that was very powerful to know that he took his life story, something we have verbalized and transitioned into text. And it's published, and it's here," Marshall explained.

Dr. Mercado dreams of living in a world where compassion is a way of life for most and hopes readers take away his compelling perspective on adversity, healing, and societal transformation.

"How do we start to heal? So for me, it's like the next step is how do I bring people on board who have read the book so we can build a community, a compassionate community, where it becomes infectious and contagious, and everyone wants to be a part of it," he said.

