fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale

By and Matthew Cardenas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In their matchup on Thanksgiving, the Fresno State Bulldogs routed the San Jose State Spartans 40-9 at CEFCU Stadium.

The Bulldogs are the winner of the Valley Trophy following the 84th all-time matchup between them and the Spartans. They now lead the overall series 43-38-3.

Quarterback Jake Haener once again threw for over 300 yards, finishing the day with 343 yards and four touchdowns.



Many Bulldog players got in on the scoring Thursday afternoon, with four different players getting in the end zone.

Ronnie Rivers led all receivers with 91 yards receiving, also adding 65 yards on the ground to finish with 156 all-purpose yards.

Jalen Cropper, Jordan Mims and Juan Rodriguez also scored touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

With the win, the Bulldogs finish the season 9-3 and remain in contention for the Mountain West Title Game.

If San Diego State were to lose to Boise State on Friday, both the Bulldogs and Aztecs would finish with a 6-2 conference record, giving the Bulldogs the edge due to beating the Aztecs head-to-head.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Haener throws 4 TDs, Fresno State beats San Jose St. 40-9
Fresno St. takes down Santa Clara 59-52 for 5-0 start
QB&A: 'Deep seeded hate' for SJ State part of a real rivalry for FS
Fresno State, Santa Clara put streaks on line
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
More TOP STORIES News