Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale

Fresno State finishes the regular season at 9-3 in the first full season under head coach Kalen DeBoer. 1 trophy left that they want and that’s the @MountainWest trophy. Fate on whether they’ll get to play for it will be decided tomorrow between Boise St/SDSU. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/lBNQMwwiCj — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) November 26, 2021

“Feel like I’ve been a Boise fan all my life” Jalen Cropper on tomorrow’s game. “They (Boise State) just gained a new fan today.” @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/AP2uve4DFx — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) November 26, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In their matchup on Thanksgiving, the Fresno State Bulldogs routed the San Jose State Spartans 40-9 at CEFCU Stadium.The Bulldogs are the winner of the Valley Trophy following the 84th all-time matchup between them and the Spartans. They now lead the overall series 43-38-3.Quarterback Jake Haener once again threw for over 300 yards, finishing the day with 343 yards and four touchdowns.Many Bulldog players got in on the scoring Thursday afternoon, with four different players getting in the end zone.Ronnie Rivers led all receivers with 91 yards receiving, also adding 65 yards on the ground to finish with 156 all-purpose yards.Jalen Cropper, Jordan Mims and Juan Rodriguez also scored touchdowns for the Bulldogs.With the win, the Bulldogs finish the season 9-3 and remain in contention for the Mountain West Title Game.If San Diego State were to lose to Boise State on Friday, both the Bulldogs and Aztecs would finish with a 6-2 conference record, giving the Bulldogs the edge due to beating the Aztecs head-to-head.