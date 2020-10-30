fresno state bulldogs

Improved offense leads to 1st win in Kalen DeBoer era; Fresno State beats Colorado State 38-17

Dogs bounce back to beat Colorado State 38-17 on Thursday night
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State beat Colorado State 38-17 for the first win of the Kalen DeBoer era. After 4 turnovers in week one, Jake Haener orchestrated a near perfect opening drive leading the Dogs on a 12 play 86 yard drive capped by a 13 passing touchdown to Ronnie Rivers.





On the Dogs third drive, sophomore quarterback Ben Wooldridge came into the game and looked to throw a 17 yard touchdown to Keric Wheatfall, but replay review overturned a one-handed 17 yard touchdown. Instead Cesar Silva hit a 34 yard field goal to tie the game at 10. He was 3/4 for 37 yards.

Haener was back in on the fourth drive and after converting a fourth and 2, Rivers broke a tackle en route to a 32 yard touchdown. It was the 30th rushing touchdown for the senior RB moving him to 4th on the Dogs all-time list (rushing TDs).



Haener then connected with Jordan Mims for a 15 yard touchdown capping a 91 yard drive to give FS a 24-10 lead at the break. The junior QB was 22/32 for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns.



Rivers added his third touchdown in the second half finishing with 164 total yards (95 on the ground/69 receiving). Following a CSU turnover Jalen Cropper added his first touchdown of 2020 with a 6 yard receiving touchdown that made the game 38-10 FS.



Colorado State started Temple transfer Todd Centeio at quarterback in its season opener. The dual threat quarterback struggled in his Rams debut going 10/23 for 141 yards and no touchdowns (89 yards rushing).

Next up for the Dogs is a trip to Sin City to take on UNLV (0-1) next Saturday. The Rebels host Nevada (1-0) this weekend and will be the first time fans will attend a football game inside Allegiant Stadium. 3% of stadium capacity will be allowed in (around 2,000 fans) and a similar number is expected when FS comes to town the following week.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 12:30 PM on 11/7 and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
