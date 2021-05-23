Fresno State's softball season ends in LA Regional

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's softball team closes out the season 37-12 overall after falling to No. 24 Minnesota 6-3 Saturday night.
"This team is scary," said interim head coach Jodie Cox. "I think this team is going to keep rolling and this team has a huge bright future ahead of them."
The Bulldogs defeated Minnesota Friday night in the first game of the NCAA Los Angeles Regional 3-0, where Senior ace Hailey Dolcini recorded her 14th shutout of the season, which leads the NCAA.
The Bulldogs advanced in the winner's bracket meeting No. 2 UCLA Saturday afternoon before falling to the Bruins in extra innings, forcing them to a win or go home game.
After pitching in Game 1 and 2 of the regional, Dolcini was unable to pitch in game 3.
Fresno State turned to sophomore Dariana Orme. The right-handed pitcher gave up a single and two run homer in the first inning to the Golden Gophers.
Fresno state responded in the bottom half of the frame. Mountain West player and freshman of the year Keahilele Mattson hit a solo home run to knot the game at 1.
Minnesota plated a run in the third and Mattson once again delivered this time for the 3-1 lead with a RBI double. Orme was taken out of the game in the fourth inning after giving up another two run home run.
Fresno State turned to their bullpen but were unable to produce at the plate.
