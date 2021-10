Fresno State outdoor athletic events returning to full capacity

Football

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After dealing with capacity limits during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Fresno State sporting events will soon return to full capacity.On Monday, the athletics department announced that all outdoor sporting events will return to full capacity with no social distancing.The following sports will be impacted by the decision:Fresno State athletics urges those who are not vaccinated to continue wearing face masks at events. They also recommend fans who are not fully vaccinated to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending a sporting event.Mobile tickets will also be in place to help reduce in-person contact. For more information on mobile tickets, visit their website