fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State outdoor athletic events returning to full capacity

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno State outdoor athletic events returning to full capacity

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After dealing with capacity limits during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Fresno State sporting events will soon return to full capacity.

On Monday, the athletics department announced that all outdoor sporting events will return to full capacity with no social distancing.

The following sports will be impacted by the decision:

  • Football
  • Soccer
  • Equestrian
  • Tennis
  • Swim and Water polo
  • Baseball
  • Softball


    • Fresno State athletics urges those who are not vaccinated to continue wearing face masks at events. They also recommend fans who are not fully vaccinated to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending a sporting event.

    Mobile tickets will also be in place to help reduce in-person contact. For more information on mobile tickets, visit their website.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    sportsfresnofresno state bulldogs
    Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
    QB&A: Fresno State entering rare air, needs to clean up on defense
    Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
    Chatting with football coach Kalen DeBoer about game against Hawaii
    Fresno State men's basketball coach hopes to bring back winning team
    TOP STORIES
    Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
    Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
    Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
    More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
    Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
    KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
    Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
    Show More
    Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
    FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
    Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
    Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
    3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
    More TOP STORIES News