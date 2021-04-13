Fresno State expands attendance policy for outdoor sports

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State sports fans will soon be able to watch more outdoor events in person.The athletic program announced that all outdoor sporting events will have 20 percent capacity starting on Saturday, April 17.Very limited amounts of fans have been allowed at some sporting events for the last two weeks, leading the school to feel comfortable expanding attendance policies.The sports impacted by this decision are baseball, softball, men's and women's tennis, lacrosse and track and field.For baseball and softball, a limited number of single-game tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets will be $5 and go on sale on Wednesday.Fans are expected to continue following health and safety protocols.Information on fall sports will be released at a later date.