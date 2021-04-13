fresno state bulldogs

Monday Sports Minute: Sutherland wins 1st event, Lynch leads Fresno State Classic

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ANOTHER FS MEDALIST

For the second time in as many months, Fresno State gets a first-place medalist from the men's golf team. Matthew Sutherland, the nephew of former Bulldog and pro golfer Kevin Sutherland, picked up his first college win in the El Macero Classic.

The sophomore fired rounds of 68, 66 and 69 to win by two shots at -13. Fellow Bulldog Tommy Stephenson, who picked up his first win last month at Bandon Dunes, finished in third place at -8 (73, 65, 70).



FRESNO STATE CLASSIC

After the first two rounds of the Fresno State Classic out at Copper River Country Club, it's a Bulldog who has set the pace. Harriet Lynch leads the field by 3 shots at -10 after rounds of 68 & 66.



The junior from England is in search of her first collegiate win and will tee off Tuesday at 8:30 AM (shotgun start).

Back from her second trip to the Augusta National Women's Amateur, Brigitte Thibault posted rounds of 75 and 71 to sit in a tie for 17th place.

DIXON EARNS MW HONORS

Tuesday, Jake Dixon was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week for the first time in his collegiate career. The Clovis native and former Sanger Apache threw eight shutout innings and got the win in game two of Saturday's doubleheader against Air Force.



It was the 601st win of head coach Mike Batesole's career at Fresno Stat,e tying him with the late Pete Beiden for second-most in program history. He can most past the legendary coach on Tuesday when the Diamond Dogs (9-15, MW 6-9) travel to face USC (15-11) at 6:00 PM.

