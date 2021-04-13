Monday Sports Minute: Sutherland wins 1st event, Lynch leads Fresno State Classic

For the second time in as many months, Fresno State gets a first-place medalist from the men's golf team. Matthew Sutherland, the nephew of former Bulldog and pro golfer Kevin Sutherland, picked up his first college win in the El Macero Classic.
RELATED: Matthew Sutherland keeping family tradition alive
The sophomore fired rounds of 68, 66 and 69 to win by two shots at -13. Fellow Bulldog Tommy Stephenson, who picked up his first win last month at Bandon Dunes, finished in third place at -8 (73, 65, 70).
Men's golf team @FSAthletics is starting to heat up! Following Tommy Stephenson's win last month, Matthew Sutherland takes home another win today in Davis.— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) April 12, 2021
ICYMI @BriABC30 featured him in a past #GoodSports --> https://t.co/YFOcJoQ9SA @ABC30 https://t.co/YwY1fBH62Z
FRESNO STATE CLASSIC
After the first two rounds of the Fresno State Classic out at Copper River Country Club, it's a Bulldog who has set the pace. Harriet Lynch leads the field by 3 shots at -10 after rounds of 68 & 66.
All smiles for Harriet Lynch after round 1 😃— Fresno State WGOLF (@FresnoStateWG) April 12, 2021
The junior is tied for FIRST-PLACE after an opening round 4-under-par 6⃣8⃣ #GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/Vzd3QelAKp
The junior from England is in search of her first collegiate win and will tee off Tuesday at 8:30 AM (shotgun start).
Meet the Bulldog: Harriet Lynch
Back from her second trip to the Augusta National Women's Amateur, Brigitte Thibault posted rounds of 75 and 71 to sit in a tie for 17th place.
DIXON EARNS MW HONORS
Tuesday, Jake Dixon was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week for the first time in his collegiate career. The Clovis native and former Sanger Apache threw eight shutout innings and got the win in game two of Saturday's doubleheader against Air Force.
BULLDOGS WIN‼️— FS Bulldog Baseball (@FresnoStateBSB) April 11, 2021
Jake Dixon sets career highs in innings pitched (8.0) & strikeouts (7) as the 'Dogs sweep the doubleheader!#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/48ctnXZoRB
It was the 601st win of head coach Mike Batesole's career at Fresno Stat,e tying him with the late Pete Beiden for second-most in program history. He can most past the legendary coach on Tuesday when the Diamond Dogs (9-15, MW 6-9) travel to face USC (15-11) at 6:00 PM.
RELATED: Mike Batesole joins 600 wins club at Fresno State