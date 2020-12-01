Fresno State to offer weekly COVID-19 testing for students, staff through mid-January

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State announced its plans for the spring 2021 semester after a fall semester that included mostly remote learning.Outgoing University President Dr. Joseph Castro sent an email to the campus saying plans may need to be adjusted due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in Fresno County.For now, however, administrators plan for a 15% increase in the daily campus population.More than 2,800 students are expected to be enrolled in a total of 320 in-person classes, compared to the 101 in-person courses during the fall semester.The university has been offering free COVID-19 testing monthly, but testing will now be offered weekly at no cost for students, faculty, and staff who have been approved to be on campus through mid-January.Daily health screenings and temperature checks will be required of anyone on campus on weekdays during the spring semester.