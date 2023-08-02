Fresno State now accepting applications for Spring 2024 semester

Fresno State has begun accepting applications for the Spring 2024 semester.

This allows lower-division, upper-division, transfer and returning applicants from community colleges to apply.

The university's spring undergraduate admissions period will be open through August 31st.

All upper-division transfer requirements must be met by the end of this summer for student applications to be considered.

More information about spring admission and document deadlines is available on their website.