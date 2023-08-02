WATCH LIVE

Fresno State now accepting applications for Spring 2024 semester

This allows lower-division, upper-division, transfer and returning applicants from community colleges to apply.

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 7:11PM
Fresno State has begun accepting applications for the Spring 2024 semester.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has begun accepting applications for the Spring 2024 semester.

The university's spring undergraduate admissions period will be open through August 31st.

This allows lower-division, upper-division, transfer and returning applicants from local and non-local community colleges to apply.

All upper-division transfer requirements must be met by the end of this summer for student applications to be considered.

More information about spring admission and document deadlines is available on their website.

