Fresno State Bulldogs schedule first-ever home football games with Stanford and UCLA

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has secured home games with Stanford and UCLA, bringing the two programs to the Central Valley for the first time.

Stanford will come to Valley Children's Stadium on September 2, 2028, and UCLA will come to town on September 4, 2032.

The Bulldogs and Bruins are already scheduled to face off at the Rose Bowl in 2024. It will be the Bruins' first season in the Big Ten.

As part of the home-and-home series, Fresno State will travel to play Stanford on September 1, 2029.