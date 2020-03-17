Fresno State student styles fellow students for success

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno State student is helping her peers dress for success.
Sonya Marie is tailoring to the needs of every student, to help them on the way to a bright career. She started volunteering for the Career Clothing Closet two years ago.
"My adviser said they're looking for someone that knows fashion and can style different students because they walk into the clothing closet and don't know what to do," explained Sonya.
The Career Clothing Closet is a resource for Fresno State students that provides free professional attire for interviews, career fairs and first jobs.
"They can't afford to just go out and get a suit when they have an interview or a business meeting, so I think it's important that we provide stuff like this for them," continued Sonya.
To Sonya, an accomplished tailor and stylist, the closet is so much more.
"I always ask are they looking for anything in particular," said Sonya. "Being a stylist and a coordinator and a designer, this is what I want to do when I grow up as my career."
Sonya helps students from start to finish, measuring them for size and helping them select the right look. It's all offered to students free of charge.
"It makes things so much easier," said Fresno State Student Jaron Howes. "You don't ever want to tell your friend how do I look if you're always going to get a good answer. It's important to get an honest answer of something that fits your style."
She can also work on any clothes students might need altered.
"Just to see the fact that I helped them and just to see the joy on their face, I don't think they understand how much I love it," said Sonya.
The Clothing Closet will be open to students for the rest of the week. to learn more about the career clothing closet or donate visit their website.
