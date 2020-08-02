fresno state

Fresno State opens admissions for community college transfers for Spring 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has opened up its admissions for upper-division transfer students from community colleges for the Spring 2021 semester.

This admission period started Saturday morning and will end at the end of the month on August 31st.

Fresno State has been an impacted campus since 2015, meaning the university gets more qualified applicants than its state funding will support.

This has made the school increasingly more competitive as students search for spots.

No decision has been made on whether the university will still be virtual in the spring or if in-person classes will fully resume.

A decision on that is expected in October.
