QB&A with Trent Dilfer: 'True tough guy' is what Fresno St. needs in a quarterback

The Raiders big win over the Super Bowl champs

Derek Carr's new and improved offensive targets

How NFL schedule changes affect a team's preparation

Are the Rams the favorite in the NFC West?

Russell Wilson "magic"

Can Andy Dalton lead the Cowboys to the playoffs?

What makes a successful Fresno State quarterback

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.