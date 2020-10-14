Sports

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: 'True tough guy' is what Fresno St. needs in a quarterback

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

  • The Raiders big win over the Super Bowl champs
  • Derek Carr's new and improved offensive targets
  • How NFL schedule changes affect a team's preparation
  • Are the Rams the favorite in the NFC West?
  • Russell Wilson "magic"
  • Can Andy Dalton lead the Cowboys to the playoffs?
  • What makes a successful Fresno State quarterback
