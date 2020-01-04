Fresno State student shot and killed in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A death investigation is underway in Delano, where a man and woman were shot Thursday night.

A 19-year-old woman was one of the victims. She died from her injuries. The man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Fresno State confirms the woman, identified as Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez, was a student at the university during the 2019 fall semester. She was majoring in pre-social work.

Delano police say Gonzalez was shot at Cesar Chavez Park just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. She died minutes later.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. An investigation into her death is still ongoing.
