Fresno State extends win streak to 5, tops UNLV 37-30

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State (6-4, MW 5-1) extends its win streak to five games thanks to a dominant showing from #5 Jalen Moreno-Cropper. The Parlier native finished with 8 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-30 win over UNLV (4-6, 2-4).

On a night where he passed David Carr for 5th on FS' all-time passing list, senior quarterback Jake Haener was 28/36 passing for 313 yards and three touchdowns. He's currently just 188 yards shy of 4th place, Mark Barsotti.

After an opening field goal from UNLV, FS responded on its opening drive with a 33-yard touchdown from Haener to Jalen Moreno-Cropper to make it 7-3. The Rebels answered right back with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that was capped with a 5-yard touchdown from its QB Doug Brumfield.

FS converted a fourth and one thanks to a direct snap to Jake Boust when the Dogs were in punt formation but two plays later, Nikko Remigio fumbled and the Rebels responded with another drive that lead to points; a 48-yard field goal from Daniel Gutierrez made it 13-7 UNLV.

Haener and company went up-tempo on its next drive and Jordan Mims capped a 9-play, 74-yard drive with a 5-yard TD run to give the lead back to FS at 14-13.

UNLV's run-heavy offense ate the rest of the first half clock and another FG gave UNLV a 16-14 lead heading into the break.

Another fourth down conversion on the Dogs' opening drive of the 2nd half led to a 26-yard field goal from Dylan Lynch to give the Dogs a 17-16 lead.

A two-yard touchdown from Haener to Zane Pope extended the Dogs' lead to 24-16 before UNLV turned a fourth and one into a 66-yard touchdown run from Aidan Robbins. A two-point conversion tied the game at 24 with 9:28 to play. Three plays later, FS was back in front thanks to a 65-yard touchdown catch from Moreno-Cropper.

With two games remaining on the season, FS remains in control of its own destiny to make the Mountain West Championship game holding a first-place lead in the West Division.

Next up for FS is its final road trip of the regular season. The team travels to face Nevada (2-7, 0-5) on November 19th. Saturday, the Wolf Pack face Boise State (6-3, 5-0).