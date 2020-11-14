fresno state bulldogs

Career day from Jalen Cropper leads to Bulldogs win at Utah State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With snowcapped peaks surrounding the stadium in Logan, Utah, Fresno State went on the road to beat Utah State (0-4) 35-16, improving to 3-1 on the season. It was the Dogs first win in Logan since 2010.

Junior quarterback Jake Haener had a career day throwing for 29/38 422 yards and 4 touchdowns. He's the 1st Bulldog QB with 400+ yards since Derek Carr. Jalen Cropper had 10 receptions for 202 yards and 3 touchdowns, all career highs. He's also the first Bulldog WR with a 200+ game since Davante Adams.



The Dogs were marching down the field on its opening drive before Jake Haener threw an interception in the red zone, his first since week 1 against Hawaii. The Aggies would strike first on the very next play, an 86 yard touchdown run from Jaylen Warren. A blocked extra point kept the score 6-0 USU.

After converting a 4th and 4, FS scored on the next play; a 9 yard touchdown from Haener to Jalen Cropper. FS took a 7-6 lead but it was short-lived. Savon Scarver returned the kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown to make it 13-7 USU, the score at the end of the first quarter.

Sophomore cornerback Evan Williams forced a fumble at the end of a 36 yard gain for USU and Brayln Lux recovered setting up the Bulldogs at its own 4 yard line. Less than two minutes later it was another big play and another 59 yard touchdown from Haener to Cropper making it 14-13 FS.

Still in the 1st half, Haener's pump fake on a stop and go route opened up a wide open Josh Kelly and the freshman from San Joaquin Memorial scored a 71 yard touchdown (first TD of his career) making it 21-13 FS.



Just before the break, Ronnie Rivers ran in a 4-yard strike, tying Anthony Daigle for the most touchdowns in Fresno State history (44). FS led 28-16 at the halftime horn. The senior finished with 132 yards on 25 carries to go along with 6 catches for 51 yards.

Both offenses struggled in the second half before another Haener to Cropper connection in the fourth quarter, this time for 44 yards making it 35-16 FS.

The FS offense finished with 544 total yards, 422 through the air and 122 on the ground. It was 6-14 converting third downs.

Next up for FS is the final home stand of the season, starting with undefeated San Jose State (3-0). Kickoff is set for 4:00 PM on 11/21 with the game broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
