Fresno State hosting vaccine clinics for students, staff ahead of new semester

Vax up, 'Dogs!



Fresno State is holding on-campus vaccine clinics starting Aug. 9 for faculty, staff and students.



Learn more: https://t.co/M73BYwVqex pic.twitter.com/l5stAH7r1n — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) August 8, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State students still have two weeks until their first day of classes on August 23.The university will host several COVID-19 vaccinations clinics for students and staff members starting Monday.Monday's clinic will take place from 10 am to 2 pm on the second floor of the Henry Madden Library.All of the clinics will offer the Modern vaccine. See below for a full schedule: