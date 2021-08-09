COVID-19 vaccine

Fresno State hosting vaccine clinics for students, staff ahead of new semester

Fresno State students still have two weeks until their first day of classes on August 23.
Fresno State hosting vaccine clinics for students, staff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State students still have two weeks until their first day of classes on August 23.

The university will host several COVID-19 vaccinations clinics for students and staff members starting Monday.

Monday's clinic will take place from 10 am to 2 pm on the second floor of the Henry Madden Library.

All of the clinics will offer the Modern vaccine. See below for a full schedule:

