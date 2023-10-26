Statue of Victor E. Bulldog III revealed at Fresno State

It was all about the 'Dogs out at Fresno State on Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was all about the 'Dogs out at Fresno State on Wednesday.

As part of homecoming week festivities, the Alumni Association unveiled a bronze statue of the recently retired live mascot, Victor E. Bulldog III.

This bronze statue was created by local artist Jean Carter.

She began working on the piece last year as a way to honor the 100-year history of live mascots and their contributions to uplifting campus culture.

You can find the Victor E. Bulldog statue at its new home on campus at the Student Union.