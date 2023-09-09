The Fresno State mascots are now in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

New bobbleheads featuring Fresno State mascots now on sale

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State mascots are now in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The new figurines have made their debut, and you can now purchase your own.

One features the live mascot Victor E. Bulldog III, and another features him with Timeout.

It's modeled after a picture of the two when they met for the first time.

"I think it's one that, yeah, be real special. For you know, alumni and students and fans and the community to have," said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Both statuettes are available on the museum's website.

A new bobblehead is also on the way, featuring Fresno State's next-generation live mascot, Victor E. Bulldog IV.

Fans can pre-order that figurine by clicking here.