Bulldogs bounce back on Senior Day, still in contention to make MW final

With that score, @lilronnie_20 owns ANOTHER Fresno State program record‼️



Add it to the list, 2⃣0⃣#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/q0ehloRYws — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) November 14, 2021

Rivers & Haener greeted with fans as they walk up the ramp. FS wins their 8th game of the season. pic.twitter.com/JoJ8myP6yY — Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) November 14, 2021

Bulldogs honor WS Champion and former @FresnoStateBSB Dylan Lee ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Y9tIsP30cr — Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) November 14, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State (8-3, MW 5-2) bounced back from its worst loss of the season with a 34-7 win over New Mexico (3-7, 1-5).Pregame the Bulldogs honored 17 seniors, including running back Ronnie Rivers who rushed for his 50th career touchdown. It was also Rivers 40th career rushing touchdown moving him to first all-time past Ryan Mathews who set the record in 2009.Jake Haener, one of 13 seniors expected to come back and take advantage of the extra COVID year, passed for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns.Next up for FS is a bye week before traveling to face San Jose State on Thanksgiving Day in the regular season finale.With FS owning the tie-breaker in the West Division, the Dogs need to win that game and have both Nevada and #22 San Diego State lose at least once down the stretch to make the Mountain West Championship.RIVERS KEEPS FLOWING AT STATERivers rushed for his 50th career touchdown on the 50th birthday of his father Ron Rivers who played at FS before a six year career in the NFL."I didn't want to live in my dad's shadow so just being able to create a name for myself is something I took pride in," Ronnie said after the game.This week Ronnie's brother Devon Rivers verbally committed to FS.He's a 3-star recruit from Heritage High School in (Brentwood) in the class of 2023.