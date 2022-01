Starting to look a lot like the stretch last year where the Dogs missed out on 5 games in a little more than 2 week stretch. pic.twitter.com/PfX6MwxwVV — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) January 4, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State men's basketball game versus Wyoming has been postponed after officials say there are COVID-19 concerns within the Cowboys program.The Bulldogs were slated to play the Cowboys on Saturday.It's the third straight game postponement for the Bulldogs. The men's team hasn't played since December 28.Their next game is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11 against San Jose State.