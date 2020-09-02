You can now get Fresno State wine in can at Gibson Farm Market

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has something new for fans of its tailgate wine series.The nation's largest and longest-running campus winery is now offering wine in a can.Campus winemaker Tom Montgomery says canning wine is more challenging than bottling.But, there are production advantages.Materials are cheaper, easier to ship, and more likely to be recycled. From a taste standpoint, Montgomery says cans are more resistant to wine degradation from oxidation and light.The 12.7 ounce cans are half the size of a normal wine bottle. Each sells for $3.50, and a four-pack is $14.You can purchase Fresno State's canned wine at the Gibson Farm Market.