You can now get Fresno State wine in can at Gibson Farm Market

Fresno State has something new for fans of its tailgate wine series.
The nation's largest and longest-running campus winery is now offering wine in a can.

Campus winemaker Tom Montgomery says canning wine is more challenging than bottling.

But, there are production advantages.

Materials are cheaper, easier to ship, and more likely to be recycled. From a taste standpoint, Montgomery says cans are more resistant to wine degradation from oxidation and light.

The 12.7 ounce cans are half the size of a normal wine bottle. Each sells for $3.50, and a four-pack is $14.

You can purchase Fresno State's canned wine at the Gibson Farm Market.
