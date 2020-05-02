FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students may be working from home, but the Fresno State winery is still up and running.
"Our students went home," said Kevin Smith with the Fresno State Winery. "We're still trying to maintain our bottling schedule, sales have been very hard to predict."
When Fresno State sent their students home, the winery lost the dozens of student volunteers that come to work each day. Now senior Brenna Pratt is one of the only students working at the winery.
"We're bottling, we're still doing everything we would have done with a full staff," said Pratt. "I'm really taking this opportunity learning as much as I can."
Pratt hopes to be a winemaker one day, and right now says shes juggling her online classes with winemaking.
"It's been kind of a struggle," said Pratt. "I'll have to pause and go to my online classes and plug in my headphones and work and listen to my lecture."
The winery is doing their part to make ordering and delivery easy. They're offering just $5 shipping on any three bottle purchase, curbside pick up and 30% off select wines when you enter the word "Bulldog" at online checkout.
"This is something we can do to make it easy," said Pratt. "I think it's really changing a lot of small wineries."
They're also partnering with Community Regional Medical Center. For every bottle of full-price wine sold, they'll donate a bottle to medical staff. You can order from their website.
Fresno State Winery offering $5 shipping, curbside pick-up for orders
FRESNO STATE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News