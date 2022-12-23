Woman sexually assaulted while jogging near Fresno State, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after Fresno State police say a woman was sexually assaulted near campus.

Police say it happened around 1:30 am Friday when a woman was jogging near Chestnut and Shaw, at Campus Pointe.

Authorities say a car pulled up to the woman with two men inside. They say the men pushed the woman to the ground, sexually assaulted her and left.

Students were informed of the incident through a message that falls under the Clery Act, which requires universities to report crimes on and near campus.

Officials confirmed that the woman involved was not a student.

The suspects have not been identified at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Fresno State police.