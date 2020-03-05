fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State falls in overtime to Boise State in Mountain West Tournament final

By
The Fresno State women's basketball team lost to Boise State in overtime 80-76 in the Mountain West Tournament final.

The Bulldogs await to see if they can earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament while BSU clinches an automatic bid for the fifth time in the last six five years, including the last four.



Freshman of the year Haley Cavinder scored the Dogs' first eight points of the game, helping the Dogs to a 20-16 FS lead at the end of the first quarter. Haley finished with 17 points and her sister, Hanna Cavinder, added 17 points.

RELATED: Dogs clinch MW regular season title with dramatic win over SJSU

BSU led at the break 38-34 and 51-45 at the end of the third quarter.

https://twitter.com/StephenABC30/status/1235438147170795521

BSU's Braydey Hodgins fouled out of the game with 3:03 to play, sending Aly Gamez to the line to give the Bulldogs the 65-64 lead, their first lead since it was 28-27. After the teams traded free throws, FS trailed 71-68 with 13.6 seconds to play.

Haley Cavinder hit a game-tying three tie the game with 7.6 seconds to play. After a Broncos miss, the game headed to overtime.



https://twitter.com/FresnoStateWBB/status/1235446669119905794

FS trailed 78-76 with four seconds to play. Haley Cavinder intentionally missed the second free throw and after an Aly Gamez rebound, the referee called the play dead despite Gamez' shot going in. FS was then called for the technical foul that sent BSU to the line to seal the game.

GOOD SPORTS: Cavinder Twins

With selection Sunday set for March 15th, FS will have to wait more than a week to find if they will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. From 2008-2014, FS made it to the Tournament but was knocked out of in the First Round every year.
