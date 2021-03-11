Another Las Vegas heartbreaker: Fresno State women narrowly fall in MW Tournament final for 2nd straight season

.@wyo_wbb hangs on and the Cowgirls win their first #MWWBB tournament championship!#MWMadness | #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/R5ah9gxRO8— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 11, 2021
After trailing by 9 points late in the fourth quarter, FS battled back to make it a one-possession game. Down 3 with 3.4 seconds to play, the ball was inbounded to Haley Cavinder whose game-tying three was blocked to seal the Wyoming win.
As a team, FS shot just 26% from 3PT (4-15). An ice-cold second quarter proved to be the difference with the 'Dogs last basket coming with 9:41 to play Wyoming then went on a 16-0 run to take a 32-24 lead at the break.
Aly Gamez led the comeback efforts with 15 points (5-9 FG) while MW Player of the Year Haley Cavinder scored 12 points (5-16 FG). The sophomore's twin sister Hanna Cavinder added 12 points (6-15 FG) and senior Maddi Utti, last year's conference player of the year, also added 7 points (3-10 FG).
CAVINDER TWINS: Good Sports
Cavinder's social media worth "six figures in terms of annual earning potential"
The players and coaches called Wednesday's final "unfinished business" after losing last year's final in overtime to Boise State.
FS will have to wait until Monday, March 15th for the Selection Show to find if they will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. From 2008-2014, FS made it to the Tournament but was knocked out in the First Round every year.