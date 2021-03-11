sports

Another Las Vegas heartbreaker: Fresno State women narrowly fall in MW Tournament final for 2nd straight season

By
The Fresno State women's basketball team will miss out on an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season falling 59--56 to #7 Wyoming (14-9) in the Mountain West Tournament final. The victory clinches an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, the Cowgirls second-ever trip and first since 2008. The #7 seed is the highest seed to ever win the MW Tournament.



After trailing by 9 points late in the fourth quarter, FS battled back to make it a one-possession game. Down 3 with 3.4 seconds to play, the ball was inbounded to Haley Cavinder whose game-tying three was blocked to seal the Wyoming win.

As a team, FS shot just 26% from 3PT (4-15). An ice-cold second quarter proved to be the difference with the 'Dogs last basket coming with 9:41 to play Wyoming then went on a 16-0 run to take a 32-24 lead at the break.

Aly Gamez led the comeback efforts with 15 points (5-9 FG) while MW Player of the Year Haley Cavinder scored 12 points (5-16 FG). The sophomore's twin sister Hanna Cavinder added 12 points (6-15 FG) and senior Maddi Utti, last year's conference player of the year, also added 7 points (3-10 FG).

CAVINDER TWINS: Good Sports

Cavinder's social media worth "six figures in terms of annual earning potential"

The players and coaches called Wednesday's final "unfinished business" after losing last year's final in overtime to Boise State.

RELATED: Fresno Pacific heading to D-II Tournament for first time in program history

FS will have to wait until Monday, March 15th for the Selection Show to find if they will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. From 2008-2014, FS made it to the Tournament but was knocked out in the First Round every year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statesports
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Fresno Pacific hoops heading to NCAA D-II Tournament for 1st time in program history
NJ laser tag experience brings your gaming fantasies to life
New sports complex to be built in Kingsburg, city says
Porterville Unified student-athletes hold protest to play
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major thunderstorm sweeps through Fresno
Local politicians react to House passage of COVID relief bill
'Operation Gold Star' leads to multiple arrests, firearms, drugs
Some Valley schools part of rapid self-COVID test program
Fresno church hoping new technology helps in court case
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
Tulare County Latino vaccinations outpace state
Show More
Fresno Unified plans for all grades to return by April 13
Boy, 3, runs to give grandma hug after she received COVID vaccine
Local event planners and venues sign letter to Gov. Newsom
Thousands of PG&E customers without power in Valley
Fresno City College stages virtual play for students
More TOP STORIES News