Fresno State women best top seed for return trip to MW Tournament Final

The Bulldogs fell to Boise State in overtime 80-76 in the title game a year ago but swept the season with the Broncos at home in January.
Going back to the ‘ship‼️#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/Zndu9mpTgi— Fresno State WBB (@FresnoStateWBB) March 10, 2021
In a game that was all offense, it was a defensive play that defined the game. Leading 73-72 in the final 30 seconds, Hanna Cavinder came away with the game-saving steal. That was followed by Aly Gamez hitting free throws to ice the game.
.@CavinderHanna with the THEFT‼️ Read it the whole way. #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/mvj1CvjmuC— Fresno State WBB (@FresnoStateWBB) March 10, 2021
After beating #5 Nevada 70-46 in the quarterfinals, the Dogs readied to face top-seeded New Mexico. FS split their series with the Lobos in January playing at a neutral location in Canyon, Texas.
For the second straight year, Fresno State has a Bulldog tabbed Mountain West Player of the Year, with sophomore Haley Cavinder receiving the honor on Sunday. A team-high 22 points helped her surpass 1,000 career points in just 57 games, becoming the fastest Bulldog to surpass 1k career points.
.@FresnoStateWBB player of the year @CavinderHaley reaches 1,000 career points in the fourth quarter of tonight’s semifinal showdown with top seeded New Mexico. In just 57 games Haley is the fastest Bulldog to reach the mark in program history. 🏀 @ABC30— Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) March 10, 2021
Her twin sister, Hanna, was also named to the all-conference team, with last year's Player of the Year, Maddi Utti, named as a MW honorable mention.
The championship game is set to tip at 8:00 PM on CBS Sports Network.