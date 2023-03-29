Fresno State womens golf team wins home event, first title in 7 years

The Fresno State womens golf team won its home event, The Fresno State Classic, with a score of +23 over three days at San Joaquin Country Club.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State womens golf team won its home event, The Fresno State Classic, with a score of +23 over three days at San Joaquin Country Club. It's the program's first team title since winning the same event back in 2016.

Second year head coach Lisa Ferrero told her team before the round that every shot was going to matter due to the wind gusts that pre-empted Tuesday's afternoon storms. FS trailed by as many as 4 shots during the final round and were 1 back with five holes to play. During that final stretch the Dogs went +2 as a team while Grand Canyon stumbled to a +8 finish. The Antelopes came in second place with a total of +28.

"It (the win) is huge because last year we finished third in this event and we took a lot out of that," Ferrero told Action News. "We finished third at conference and just missed out on second and that was the best finish we've ever had at conference...getting the win and feeling good about yourself going into three straight weeks I think that's a good time to play three in a row."

Harriet Lynch came into the final round tied for the lead but all pars on her back nine left her one shot down with one to play. Her approach on 18 gave the senior from England about a 20 foot birdie putt to get into a playoff with UC Riverside's Tiffany Le who posted a score of -2. The putt was inches from dropping but the runner up finish was still the best in her bulldog career.

"She (Lynch) has been in the hunt in a lot of tournaments we play in," Ferrero said. "She's been the captain all year, she's been the solid rock, her scores are always counting and she has helped the young ones on this team to get where they are too."

The Dogs close out its season in Laramie and Provo before playing in the Mountain West Championships April 17th-19th in Rancho Mirage, CA.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.