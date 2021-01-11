Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State wrestling staying focused in potential last season

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- COVID-19 is once again postponing things for Fresno State.

Next Friday's home opener for wrestling will not take place because of contact tracing within the Bulldogs program.

That dual with Wyoming will look to be made up at a later date.

But despite the obstacles and uncertainty on the mat, wrestling head coach Troy Steiner says it has not impacted the team's discipline in the classroom.

The team's combined GPA was the highest since the program was reinstated in 2016.

In the video above, we spoke with Steiner on how his team stays focus in what could potentially be the program's last season at Fresno State.
