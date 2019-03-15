vandalism

Fresno store owner appeals for help after being targeted repeatedly by vandals

'DEMORALIZED AND EXHAUSTED': Tony Fernandez says vandals have repeatedly damaged his vintage furniture store in the Tower District, and he doesn't know why.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The cost of doing business might be too high for a Central Fresno man whose store has been the repeated target of vandals.

Tony Fernandez, the owner of Parabolic in the Tower District, feels like he can't catch a break.

He hoped each time would be the last. He says he doesn't want to move because he loves it there, but he can't afford to continue being targeted by criminals.

"I'm feeling a bit demoralized and exhausted... It's happening too often and I don't know why."

Vandals have repeatedly targeted his vintage furniture store near Olive and Palm.

The expensive damage is adding up, but this time, he's hoping surveillance video will lead to the destructive suspects.

His front window was shot out at around 4 a.m. this past Sunday. He believes the person responsible was in a white car.

He says he had just replaced the window two weeks prior because it got hit in January. And before that, he was hit in December of 2017 - making it a total of three times in less than two years.

"If I have done anything to upset someone it would be great to be able to talk about it with that person because nothing good comes from the way it is being handled right now."

Each repair has cost Fernandez roughly $800.

And he says he gets it fixed each time because the windows are a selling point for his store.

"I'm in a tough spot because I rely on the windows to bring in clientele."

Now he wants the community to help him track down the person who is the latest culprit to this crime.

Fresno police are investigating this incident. In the meantime, Fernandez says he is going to leave his window boarded and create a mural instead of replacing the window again.
