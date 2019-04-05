Fresno store owner speaks out after man steals $400 chainsaw in pants

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At RG Equipment, a video is what everyone is talking about.It's viral footage of the store being robbed.To Jeff Bennett, co-owner, the loss is no laughing matter."It was frustrating, you feel embarrassed, you feel confused," Bennett says.The owner was the only one at the counter Wednesday when two guys walked in.Bennett says they immediately worked to divert his attention."I kind of had that intuition that they were not here to buy something in the store."While one of the suspects lured Bennett to the far left of the store, you can see the other enter the showroom and snatch a $400 chainsaw from the shelf.The man hides the blade by stuffing it down his pants, then covers the handle with his jacket.Both men then walk out the store."I immediately got on my phone to check the cameras and I seen it happen, but by that time he was gone."Bennett says it looked obvious to him the men have done this before."You kind of wish if they applied themselves doing something good for humanity and for life, the same energy they apply to steal."The business is fielding calls from media in New York to Texas about the unusual video.With all the national exposure, they say someone out there most know something.The business also caught this shot of the suspect's car.It is a silver Dodge Ram with an extended cab.If you recognize him, call Fresno Police.