Fresno store owner speaks out after man steals $400 chainsaw in pants

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At RG Equipment, a video is what everyone is talking about.

It's viral footage of the store being robbed.

To Jeff Bennett, co-owner, the loss is no laughing matter.

"It was frustrating, you feel embarrassed, you feel confused," Bennett says.

MORE: VIDEO: Man walks out of store with stolen chainsaw in his pants

The owner was the only one at the counter Wednesday when two guys walked in.

Bennett says they immediately worked to divert his attention.

"I kind of had that intuition that they were not here to buy something in the store."

While one of the suspects lured Bennett to the far left of the store, you can see the other enter the showroom and snatch a $400 chainsaw from the shelf.

The man hides the blade by stuffing it down his pants, then covers the handle with his jacket.

Both men then walk out the store.

"I immediately got on my phone to check the cameras and I seen it happen, but by that time he was gone."

Bennett says it looked obvious to him the men have done this before.

"You kind of wish if they applied themselves doing something good for humanity and for life, the same energy they apply to steal."

The business is fielding calls from media in New York to Texas about the unusual video.

With all the national exposure, they say someone out there most know something.

The business also caught this shot of the suspect's car.

It is a silver Dodge Ram with an extended cab.

If you recognize him, call Fresno Police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnotheft
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News