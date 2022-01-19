Local competition aims to help kick start new food trucks in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- He's the man known for jump-starting the local food truck scene in Fresno, and now Fresno Street Eats President Mike Oz is teaming up with another Valley business to help the next wave of local food vendors thrive.
"Wanting to be able to impact someone and help someone make their dream a reality, that's something I've always cared about as someone who has always wanted to support small businesses," Oz said.
Fresno Street Eats and Exhibit Supply are launching a competition that brings more than exposure. They'll sit down with newcomers and help them navigate starting or enhancing a business in the food scene.
"There's a lot of stuff people don't know about the food business that goes beyond we have good food," he said.
The grand prize is worth $5,000, including a fully customized Food Booth Pro.
Exhibit supply CEO Jeffrey De Ponte says the 10 x 10 vendor booth that comes with custom printed mesh walls goes beyond aesthetics.
"This looks professional, and when you're buying food from someone you don't know it goes a long way," he said.
"It meets all of the requirements for a food booth checks all of the boxes. You have to have fire certificates sewn in, which is the first thing they look for. You have to have the seal on top and serving windows. You have to have a door on the back. Everything like the zippers, the Velcro. It creates a seal, and that's what they're looking for," Oz said.
De Ponte came up with the idea for the Food Booth Pro at the start of the pandemic.
A time of unsanctioned food events, free of inspection.
He says that time allowed "for a lot of companies to get started without all of the requirements and red tape which would prevent businesses from being able to get their start. "
He hopes to help newcomers overcome those obstacles by donating the Food Booth Pro to the winner of the competition.
The deadline to apply is February 1st. You can find more information here.
