Fresno Street Eats partnering with local winery for community fun

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Street Eats is partnering with a local winery to give the community something to do in these turbulent times.Every Sunday, Fresno Street Eats will send one of their food trucks to Engelman Cellars in Fresno County off of Dakota and Rolinda Avenues.Guests are treated to live music along with getting the chance to taste local wines and support a local food truck."Every time they've sent a truck out, it's been a great truck and great food," says Bret Engelman. "It's a great way for our customers to get to know the local food trucks, great way for these food trucks and Fresno Street Eats to send some new customers to us. It's really a win-win situation. We're really happy to be working with them."Engelman Cellars looks to continue this weekly tradition as long as they are able.The food truck that gets sent out changes week to week, so you never know what you might get.