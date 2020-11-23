Food & Drink

Fresno Street Eats partnering with local winery for community fun

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Street Eats is partnering with a local winery to give the community something to do in these turbulent times.

Every Sunday, Fresno Street Eats will send one of their food trucks to Engelman Cellars in Fresno County off of Dakota and Rolinda Avenues.

Guests are treated to live music along with getting the chance to taste local wines and support a local food truck.

"Every time they've sent a truck out, it's been a great truck and great food," says Bret Engelman. "It's a great way for our customers to get to know the local food trucks, great way for these food trucks and Fresno Street Eats to send some new customers to us. It's really a win-win situation. We're really happy to be working with them."

Engelman Cellars looks to continue this weekly tradition as long as they are able.

The food truck that gets sent out changes week to week, so you never know what you might get.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnowinefood truck
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News