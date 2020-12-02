murder

18-year-old arrested for shooting, killing street vendor in central Fresno

Fresno Police say Jacob Rangel didn't have enough money to buy all the items he wanted to buy from 53-year-old vendor Jose Rivera, and got upset.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the deadly shooting of a street food vendor that occurred last month.

Authorities say the suspect, Jacob Rangel, had tried to purchase items from 53-year-old Jose Luis Rivera on the afternoon of November 20th.



Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall said Rangel didn't have enough money to buy all the items he wanted to buy, and got upset when he couldn't get everything he wanted.

"Jose Rivera, who is a father and grandfather, he was a good man who was loved by his community. This senseless act of violence shouldn't have happened," Hall said.

Investigators served four different search warrants at several homes, including one in Madera County.

They found the suspect, who they say confessed to being involved in a dispute with Rivera earlier that day.

Police also found the gun they believe was used in the shooting.

While the loved ones of Jose Rivera wait for justice, they're still in shock that he will never come home.

Rivera's son remembers his father as a family man who brought joy to others while working as a street vendor.

"He loved working an an 'elotero'. He got to meet people, he got to talk to people," he says. "Knowing police arrested somebody gives us a little bit of peace."

RELATED: Mother of teen suspect accused of shooting street vendor speaks out, says son was 'influenced'

Since the shooting, the community has rallied around the heartbroken family.

Omar 'Super' Huerta, known for his murals across the Central Valley, painted the vendor and spread the word to help the family with expenses.

"I work a lot to make ends meet, just like this man did. It's unexplainable why someone would do this act," he said.

RELATED: Artist honors food vendor killed in central Fresno with mural
EMBED More News Videos

A Valley artist is honoring the food vendor who was shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Friday.



Rivera's son says he hopes city officials will do more to protect vendors like his father.

"Please don't kick them out of public events, of public places. They're just trying to make a living," he said.

Police say Rangel doesn't have gang ties or a lengthy criminal history, but he now faces a murder charge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno centralcrimearrestmurderhomicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
Man accused of shooting and killing his brother in Kings Co.
Who killed JonBenet? Investigator's family keeps the search going
Man arrested for deadly drive-by shooting in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News