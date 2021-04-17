Education

Southwest Fresno school gifts students new backpacks, face masks

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood on Friday morning when students in southwest Fresno received an exciting surprise.

Every student at Edison Bethune Charter Academy received a brand new backpack and face masks.

Administrators say this is something they had been planning for some time and they were even able to surprise the teachers.

School leaders say they just want to show their students how much they care.

One student says the gift came at the perfect time.

"My bag is almost getting ripped and one day it will fully get ripped so I feel great that the school gave us backpacks," says third grader Angel.

The backpacks were all donated and handed out by the 'Realist of Fresno County' organization.
