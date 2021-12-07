Society

Fresno residents able to help decide where to invest federal relief funds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno residents have to chance to help the city decide where to invest millions of dollars of federal relief.

The city of Fresno is asking people to complete a quick survey to find out where they would like to see the $170 million from the American Rescue Plan go towards.

Money can be used in four general areas, including spending for COVID impacts and recovery, public safety and infrastructure improvements.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says while the categories are broad, this survey allows residents to drill down on what they specifically need.

He says this money will help neighborhoods that feel left behind, as many areas in Fresno are experiencing higher rates of poverty than other parts of the state.

"This money is perhaps more important to us to anyone in the state, and that's why we want to make sure we invest it wisely and that the money pays big dividends for years to come," he said.

Participants must live in Fresno to complete the survey.

If you would like to participate, click here.
