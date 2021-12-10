Trial continues for deadly shooting at Fresno tattoo shop in 2018

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresh Ink Tattoo was colored by blood by the time police got there in July 2018.Tattoo artist Cruz Hinojosa had unloaded his Glock and killed his boss, Pisa Xayapheth, and Jesse Hernandez III.He also shot at a woman but missed her.Police spent the next several hours trying to track him.They put out a bulletin about his vehicle and tried to locate his phone."Given the severity of the crime now being a double homicide, we requested what's known as an emergency ping from the cell carrier," says Fresno Police Sgt. Marcus Gray II.Detectives say Hinojosa had turned off his phone and driven to Pismo.He turned himself into police the next day and said he shot in self-defense after Xayapheth and Hernandez beat him up.Legal analyst Tony Capozzi says that claim increases the burden for prosecutors, forcing them to give jurors a motive for the killings.But the woman Hinojosa's gunfire missed told police Hernandez had calmed things down well before Hinojosa killed the two men."If the fight had stopped, everything had calmed down and he just turns around and shoots them, I think there's a good case for a murder conviction in this case - be it first degree, second degree, maybe manslaughter," he said.Defense attorneys say Hinojosa also knew his boss had an AR-15-style rifle at the shop.A detective testified Thursday that officers found the rifle unloaded, and across the shop from the two victims and a bag with ammunition.The trial is expected to last into late January.Hinojosa faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if he's convicted.He is expected to testify in his own defense.