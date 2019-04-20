stabbing

Fresno teen in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in random attack

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in central Fresno on Friday evening.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. at the Sinclair gas station located at Belmont and Highway 99.

The teenager was transported to CRMC where he is currently in critical condition.

Fresno Police are calling it a random attack.

They say the victim and a friend were walking to the gas station when they got into a verbal argument with a man by the gas pumps.

"Just out of nowhere, the suspect began to challenge him. it just turned kind of nasty, and then the suspect pulled out the knife and started stabbing him," said Lt. Bill Dooley.

The victims live by the gas station and say they have never seen the suspect before.

The man then withdrew a knife and stabbed him, then entered a vehicle and fled northbound on 99.

Officers have uncovered video from both inside and outside the gas station showing the suspect's face.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored van.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a long ponytail and tattoos on his neck, wearing a black shirt and cargo pants. The vehicle had two females and another male in it as well.
