Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager from Fresno is recovering in the hospital after he was found alive more than 24 hours after disappearing in a Utah canyon.An ABC affiliate in Salt Lake City captured the moment 17-year-old Nicholas stepped out of a rescue helicopter and greeted his family hours after going missing during a day-long hike.Search and rescue crews started looking Thursday night after he never returned from a day-long hike in Utah Canyon.He was supposed to meet up with a friend after the hike, but when he never showed, that friend called police for help.Police officers say Nicolas has early signs of frostbite and is now in the hospital receiving treatment.