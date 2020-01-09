missing person

Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon speaks out

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno teen recovering from injuries after getting stranded in the snow during a hike in Utah is sharing his story of survival.

Nicolas Stacy-Alcantara, 17, says his hike last week didn't go as planned.

Trudging through deep snow in below-freezing temperatures, Nico realized he would be stranded in the cold overnight.

That's when he started writing letters to his family to say goodbye.

"I pray you guys find happiness after I'm gone," Stacy-Alcantara said. "Just that, I love you guys, you never did anything wrong. Don't blame this on yourself. This was a dumb mistake in the first place."

He spent the night in a snow-fort cave and said his feet and hands began to go numb.

The next morning, the Fresno teen was rescued and reunited with his family.

He has spent the last week at the University of Utah hospital, receiving treatment for hypothermia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missing person
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Clovis Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
Extensive search for Fort Hood soldier missing for 5 days
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in LA County
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Tulare Co. over 1 year later
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News