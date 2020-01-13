missing person

Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon returns home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno teen is back home after getting stranded in the snow during a hike in Utah.

Nicolas Stacy-Alcantara, 17, says weather conditions worsened as he was on his hike, and it forced him to take shelter, spending the night in a snow cave in below-freezing temperatures.

He says he walked four miles to the start of the hike and only made it a mile and a half into the hike before deciding to camp.

He says he tried staying awake for as long as he could before setting out the next day.

"And at times, you know, I'd lose hope because search and rescue wasn't out there, but I ultimately had to find that courage to wake up the next day and push forward," Stacy-Alcantara said.

The teen says he lost his shoes while hiking the next day because his hands were too frozen to tie his shoes.

He was eventually found by some other hikers who called for help on a satellite phone.

The 17-year-old says college is next.

He even plans to return to hike with the hikers who saved him on the same trail in the summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missing person
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Clovis Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
Extensive search for Fort Hood soldier missing for 5 days
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in LA County
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Tulare Co. over 1 year later
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News