Fresno police warning community of quick thefts involving slingshots

Fresno police warning community of quick thefts involving slingshots

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A quick crime was caught on camera in northeast Fresno.

Now, police are warning homeowners who park outside of their houses -- to be extra careful about what they store inside their cars.

New video released by Fresno police shows why.

Within seconds, criminals are able to use tools like a slingshot to break through windows and steal valuable items, including door remotes to get inside garages.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the man riding away with the bike on Thursday evening to call police immediately.
