Fresno's Tower District to get a facelift, thanks to new beautification plan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council on Thursday introduced a six-month program to pick up trash, paint new cross-walks and even change the outdoor lighting in the Tower District.The area is home to several celebrations each year.People come to have a good time or enjoy the nightlife, but not enough people are cleaning up after the party."They serve the whole city with parades, and they sometimes don't get the same level of support as you would for downtown for the cleanliness and the maintenance," said Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias.The Fresno City Council seeks to change that with their beautification plan.Phase One calls for picking up trash in the Tower.More garbage cans will be added, including stylish ones like those you'll already find across from Fresno High.Neighborhood Industries will hire locals to pressure-wash sidewalks and clean up the area."It's not a good look when you're trying to get people into the area, and there's trash everywhere. It's like when you invite someone to your home, you want to pick up a little bit, right?" said resident Anthony Armour.Armour lives and works in the Tower District.He's also excited over Phase Two, a plan to continue to add crosswalk art outside of the Tower Theater.Some corners may eventually get new landscaping."Oh, I think it's fantastic, man. You travel to other cities, and you have people talking about food, they talk about the restaurants, they talk about bars. They also talk about the vibe, right?" he said.Armour believes the fresh paint and new LED lighting planned along Olive Avenue will improve the Tower's vibe.It will also give the area a brighter and more consistent look at night.Tower District neighbors and merchants hope the little details can make a big difference.