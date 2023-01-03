New coffee shop comes to Fresno's Tower District

Owners of a new shop in Fresno's Tower District hope to offer you a unique coffee experience.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Owners of a new shop in Fresno's Tower District hope to offer you a unique coffee experience.

The Alchemist Coffee Lab held a soft opening a couple of weeks ago, and employees were very busy Monday morning.

The specialty shop is located on Wishon Avenue, right next to Frosted Bakery.

The shop roasts its own beans and offers siphoned coffee and pour-over flights, as well as espresso flights.

"I have been roasting coffee for seven years now," says Hamzeh Mahmou. "This is my first coffee shop, but it's a big part of my culture, a big part of our hospitality in our culture and I always wanted to make coffee tastes better for my guests."

Mahmou added that they focus on the bean, the natural flavor known to the coffee and the many different ways you can brew it.

The Alchemist will hold its grand opening next Monday, but you can already stop by any day of the week from 7 am to 5 pm.